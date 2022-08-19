BREAKING NEWS
TEKNOLOGI
  3. GADGET

Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2022, Harga iPhone 13 Anjlok!

Berikut rangkuman daftar harga iPhone terbaru Agustus 2022, salah satunya harga iPhone 13 yang anjlok.
Khadijah Shahnaz
Khadijah Shahnaz - Bisnis.com 19 Agustus 2022  |  08:55 WIB
iPhone 13 Pro Max - GSM Arena

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Apple akan segera merilis seri ponsel terbarunya pada September 2022. Perusahaan gadget itu akan meluncurkan seri iPhone 14 yang harganya diprediksi sama dengan iPhone 13 saat pertama kali rilis.

Berdasarkan rumor yang beredar seri iPhone 14 tak memiliki versi mini. Apple hanya akan merilis versi biasa, Pro, Max, dan Pro Max. Adapun dengan iPhone 14 ini, maka harga iPhone lama sudah dipastikan akan turun.

Dari pantauan Bisnis.com, iPhone 13 memiliki penurunan harga yang amat signifikan. Jika di awal rilis dijual di harga Rp22 jutaan, kini iPhone 13 dijual dengan harga 13 juta saja. Berikut daftar harga terbaru Iphone per Agustus, dilansir dari Ibox.co.id., Jumat (19/8/2022).

Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Agustus 2022

iPhone XR Series

  • iPhone XR 64GB Rp7.499.000
  • iPhone XR 128GB Rp8.599.000


iPhone XS Series

  • iPhone XS 64 GB Rp16.999.000
  • iPhone XS 256 GB Rp20.973.031
  • iPhone XS 512 GB Silver Rp23.999.000
  • iPhone XS 512 GB Gold Rp24.530.016
  • iPhone XS Max 64 GB Rp 7.999.000
  • iPhone XS Max 256GB Rp20.999.000
  • iPhone XS Max 512GB Rp24.999.000

iPhone 11 Series

  • iPhone 1164 GB Rp7.449.000
  • iPhone 11 128 GB Rp8.749.000
  • iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB) Rp15.499.000
  • iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB Rp15.999.000
  • iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB Rp18.999.000

iPhone 12 Series

  • iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB Rp11.699.000
  • iPhone 12 64 GB) Rp11.999.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB Rp15.799.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB Rp17.799.000

iPhone 13 Series

  • iPhone 13 128GB Rp13.499.000
  • iPhone 13 256GB Rp15.999.000
  • iPhone 13 512GB Rp19.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Mini 128GB Rp12.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Mini 256GB Rp14.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Mini 512GB Rp18.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Rp17.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Rp19.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Rp23.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Rp27.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Rp18.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Rp21.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB Rp22.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 T Rp30.799.000

Editor : Rio Sandy Pradana
