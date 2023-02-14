Daftar Harga iPhone Mulai Rp7 Jutaan, Cocok Buat Kado Valentine 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Bagi yang tengah mencari kado untuk orang tersayang dalam rangka Hari Valentine 2023, atau bahkan ingin menghadiahi sendiri, iPhone dengan harga Rp 7 jutaan mungkin bisa jadi pilihan.
Perangkat ponsel keluaran Apple ini memang dikenal sebagai barang yang 'mahal' bagi sebagian orang. Namun, di bulan kasih sayang ini, tampaknya harga sejumlah iPhone mulai turun bahkan ada yang di bawah Rp10 juta.
Berikut daftar harga iPhone harga Rp7 jutaan yang cocok untuk kado Hari Valentine 2023.
Spesifikasi iPhone 11
- Dimensi: 150,9 x 75,7 x 8,3 mm
- Berat: 194 gram
- Layar: Liquid Retina IPS LCD
- Ukuran layar: 6,1 inci; rasio aspek 19,5:9
- Resolusi: 828 x 1792 piksel, 326 ppi
- Sistem operasi: iOS 13, bisa di-upgrade ke iOS 13.1
- Chipset: Apple A13 Bionic (7nm+)
- CPU: Hexa-core (2x2,65 GHz Lightning & 4x1,8 GHz Thunder)
- GPU: Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
- Memori internal: 64/128/256GB dengan RAM 4GB
- Kamera belakang: 12 MP (f/1.8, wide 26mm, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS) + 12 MP(f/2.4, ultrawide 13mm), rekam video [email protected]
- Kamera depan: 12 MP (f/2.2, wide 23mm) + TOF 3D
- Baterai: 3.110 mAh dengan pengisian daya 18W
Daftar Harga iPhone 11:
Digimap
- iPhone 11 64 GB Rp6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128 GB Rp8.999.000
- iPhone 11 256 GB Rp12.699.000
iBox
- iPhone 11 64 GB Rp6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128 GB Rp 8.999.000
Spesifikasi iPhone 12 Mini
- Dimensi: 131,5 x 64,2 x 7,4 mm
- Bobot: 135 gram
- Layar: OLED
- Ukuran layar: 5,4 inci
- Resolusi layar: Super Retina XDR 2.340 x 1.080 piksel 476 ppi
- Sistem operasi: iOS 14
- Chipset: A14 Bionic (5nm)
- CPU: Hexa-core
- GPU: Apple GPU
- Memori internal: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
- Kamera belakang: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS12 MP, f/2.4, 120, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
- Kamera depan: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Daftar Harga iPhone 12:
iBox
- iPhone 12 mini 64 GB Rp9.999.000
- iPhone 12 mini 128 GB Rp11.499.000
- iPhone 12 mini 256 GB Rp12.999.000
Spesifikasi iPhone SE Generasi ke-3
- Layar: 4.7 inch Retina IPS LCD (750 x 1.334 piksel), Wide Color Gamut, True-tone, kecerahan 625 nits
- Dimensi: 138,4 x 67,3 x 7,3 mm dan bobot 144 gram
- Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
- CPU: Hexa-core (2x CPU Avalanche + 4x CPU Blizzard)
- GPU: Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
- Media penyimpanan: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
- Kamera belakang: 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS
- Kamera depan: 7 MP, f/2.2, HDR
- Sistem operasi: iOS 15.3
- Fitur: Touch ID, IP67, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, Portrait Mode, NFC, Fast Charging 18W, Wireless Charging, Apple Pay, 5G
Daftar Harga iPhone 12:
Digimap
- iPhone 12 mini 64 GB Rp7.499.000
- iPhone 12 mini 128 GB Rp8.999.000
- iPhone 12 mini 256 GB Rp10.499.000
