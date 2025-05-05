Bisnis Indonesia Premium
15++ Kode Redeem ML yang Berlaku Hari Ini, Senin 5 Mei 2025

Restu Wahyuning Asih
 Senin, 5 Mei 2025 | 13:05 WIB
Daftar kode redeem Mobile Legends (ML) hari ini/Moonton
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Simak kumpulan kode redeem Mobile Legends (ML) hari ini, Senin (5/5/2025) yang bisa Anda klaim untuk mendapat item spesial. 

Mobile Legends merupakan game buatan Moonton. Selaku developer, Moonton terus berusaha menarik perhatian pengguna dengan merilis kode redeem setiap harinya.

Terdapat banyak kode redeem ML yang bisa Anda tukar dengan berbagai hadiah spesial. Berikut ini daftar kode redeem yang masih bisa ditukar untuk mendapat hadiah. 

Cara Klaim Kode Redeem ML

1. Buka situs m.mobilelegends.com/en/codexchange

2. Masukkan salah satu kode redeem ML pada kotak Redemption Code 

3. Lalu tuliskan ID user gim Mobile Legends dan kode verifikasi pada kotak yang ada

4. Klik Redeem, bila berhasil hadiah akan otomatis masuk ke dalam inbox game

Kode Redeem ML Hari Ini

Klaim kode redeem Mobile Legends (ML) terbaru hari ini, Senin (5/5/2025) di bawah ini:

  • HOLAMLBB (Aktif untuk player baru)
  • MLBBGETAPPS
  • wget29onw 
  • ikfbrfonx
  • 9d0kxrpvp
  • n2cx4ppvq
  • dcwej1q9e
  • b18to4q1v
  • XY8O9NQIY8QT
  • w4txx8pvq
  • aipaxhq3c
  • mtdzj9uuu4262378b
  • qb8qklq9e
  • w7mckc4baqez2378e
  • 0nc9lhok9
  • 3r83efok9
  • ck73ahokb
  • h4vbc3okb
  • ma3n8hokb
  • oojms4okc
  • sngz4hpvt

