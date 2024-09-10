Apple Rilis iPhone 16, Harga iPhone 13 dan 15 Turun Drastis

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga iPhone 15 dan iPhone 13 mengalami penurunan secara signifikan pada September 2024 atau saat Apple mengumumkan smartphone terbarunya iPhone 16.

Diketahui iPhone 16 hadir dengan sejumlah fitur baru di sisi kamera dan kecerdasan buatan. Layar yang dihadirkan dengan bobot yang lumayan berat. Apple smartphone baru ini mulai dari harga US$999 atau Rp15,4 juta untuk model iPhone 16 Pro.

Hadirnya smartphone baru tersebut membuat model-model sebelumnya seperti iPhone 13 hingga 15 menjadi lebih kuno. Alhasil, harga kedua smartphone tersebut jatuh atau mengalami potongan harga.

Sementara itu dilansir dari laman resmi iBox. berikut daftar harga iPhone terbaru September 2024:

Harga iPhone 15

- iPhone 15 128GB: Rp 13.999.000 (diskon 15% dari Rp16.499.000)

- iPhone 15 256GB: Rp 16.999.000 (diskon 13% dari Rp19.499.000)

- iPhone 15 512GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Plus

- iPhone 15 Plus 128GB: Rp 15.999.000 (diskon 14% dari Rp18.499.000)

- iPhone 15 Plus 256GB: Rp 18.999.000

- iPhone 15 Plus 512GB: Rp 22.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro

- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Rp 18.249.000 (diskon 13% dari Rp20.999.000)

- iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Rp 21.249.000 (diskon 11% dari Rp23.999.000)

- iPhone 15 Pro 512GB: Rp 25.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Rp 29.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro Max

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 22.249.000 (diskon 11% dari Rp22.249.000)

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 27.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 31.999.000

Harga iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 11.999.000

- iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 14.999.000

- iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 13.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 16.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 20.999.000



Harga iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rp 16.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rp 18.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rp 22.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rp 26.499.000



Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 17.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 20.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 24.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 28.499.000



Harga iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini 128GB: Rp 9.999.000 (diskon 35% dari Rp15.499.000)

- iPhone 13 Mini 256GB: Rp 12.499.000

- iPhone 13 Mini 512GB: Rp 14.499.000



Harga iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 7.999.000 (diskon 35% dari Rp12.249.000)

- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 8.999.000 (diskon 32% dari Rp13.249.000)

- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000



Harga iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.499.000



Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 8.499.000

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 9.999.000