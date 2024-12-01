Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, dan 15 Terbaru Desember 2024

Hesti Puji Lestari
Hesti Puji Lestari
 Minggu, 1 Desember 2024 | 12:17 WIB
Calon pembeli memegang Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max di sebuah toko di Moskow, Rusia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Calon pembeli memegang Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max di sebuah toko di Moskow, Rusia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Cek di bawah ini untuk melihat update harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 dan 15 terbaru Desember 2024.

iPhone 16 masih menjadi polemik di Indonesia. Hingga saat ini, pemerintah RI belum memberikan izin iPhone 16 untuk dijual secara resmi di tanah air.

Meski demikian, iPhone tetap dianggap sebagai ponsel kelas premium yang diidamkan oleh banyak pengguna di tanah air.

Baca Juga Bea Cukai Musnahkan 102 iPhone 16 Ilegal yang Masuk RI

Jika Anda ingin membeli iPhone pada bulan Desember 2024 ini, maka ini adalah waktu yang tepat. Sebab beberapa seri iPhone dijual murah dengan hanya Rp6 juta saja.

Untuk lebih jelasnya, berikut adalah update daftar harga iPhone bulan Desember 2024:

Harga iPhone 15

- iPhone 15 128GB: Rp 13.999.000
- iPhone 15 256GB: Rp 16.999.000
- iPhone 15 512GB: Rp 20.999.000

Baca Juga Larangan Penjualan iPhone 16 dan Kenaikan PPN 12% Bayangi Erajaya (ERAA)

Harga iPhone 15 Plus

- iPhone 15 Plus 128GB: Rp 15.999.000
- iPhone 15 Plus 256GB: Rp 18.999.000
- iPhone 15 Plus 512GB: Rp 22.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro

Baca Juga 3 Cara Mudah Mirroring Iphone ke Layar TV

- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Rp 18.999.000
- iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Rp 21.999.000
- iPhone 15 Pro 512GB: Rp 25.999.000
- iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Rp 29.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro Max 

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 22.999.000
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 27.999.000
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 31.999.000

Harga iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 11.999.000
- iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 14.999.000
- iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Plus 

- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 13.999.000
- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 16.999.000
- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rp 16.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rp 18.499.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rp 22.499.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rp 26.499.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 17.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 20.499.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 24.499.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 28.499.000

Harga iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini 128GB: Rp 9.999.000
- iPhone 13 Mini 256GB: Rp 12.499.000
- iPhone 13 Mini 512GB: Rp 14.499.000

Harga iPhone 12 

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 8.999.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 9.999.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000

Harga iPhone 12 

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 8.999.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 9.999.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000

Harga iPhone 11 

- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.499.000

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 8.499.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 9.999.000

Itulah daftar harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 dan 15 terbaru bulan Desember 2024. Harga yang tertera di atas mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini di sini:

Bagikan
Konten Premium

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Masuk / Daftar
Timbang-timbang Insentif ke Kelas Menengah di Tengah Rencana PPN 12%
Premium

Timbang-timbang Insentif ke Kelas Menengah di Tengah Rencana PPN 12%

Target Tinggi Saham Amman Mineral (AMMN) Usai Rilis Lapkeu
Premium

Target Tinggi Saham Amman Mineral (AMMN) Usai Rilis Lapkeu

Plus Minus UMP 2025 Naik 6,5%
Premium

Plus Minus UMP 2025 Naik 6,5%

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Kronologi Munculnya Isu Partai Cokelat di Pilkada Serentak 2024
Nasional

Kronologi Munculnya Isu Partai Cokelat di Pilkada Serentak 2024

1 hari yang lalu
Pramono-Rano Unggul di Jakarta, Mardani Sebut Manuver Anies Tak Terprediksi
Nasional

Pramono-Rano Unggul di Jakarta, Mardani Sebut Manuver Anies Tak Terprediksi

2 hari yang lalu
Bea Cukai Musnahkan 102 iPhone 16 Ilegal yang Masuk RI
Manufaktur

Bea Cukai Musnahkan 102 iPhone 16 Ilegal yang Masuk RI

2 hari yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Meningkatkan Kesadaran Gen Z terhadap Ancaman Digital
Telekomunikasi

Meningkatkan Kesadaran Gen Z terhadap Ancaman Digital

1 jam yang lalu
Kumpulan Kode Redeem ML Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Terbatas!
Gaming

Kumpulan Kode Redeem ML Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Terbatas!

8 jam yang lalu
Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Spesial Awal Bulan!
Gaming

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Spesial Awal Bulan!

8 jam yang lalu
Update Daftar Harga HP Samsung Terbaru Bulan Desember 2024, Banyak Promo!
Gadget

Update Daftar Harga HP Samsung Terbaru Bulan Desember 2024, Banyak Promo!

8 jam yang lalu
Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, dan 15 Terbaru Desember 2024
Gadget

Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, dan 15 Terbaru Desember 2024

8 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Spesial Awal Bulan!

2

Kumpulan Kode Redeem ML Hari Ini Minggu 1 Desember 2024, Terbatas!

3

XL Axiata (EXCL) Pastikan Jaringan Internet Aman di Gunung Lewotobi

4

Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, dan 15 Terbaru Desember 2024

5

Update Daftar Harga HP Samsung Terbaru Bulan Desember 2024, Banyak Promo!

Topik-Topik Pilihan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Langkah Istana Tangani Banyaknya Aduan Iseng di Lapor Mas Wapres

Langkah Istana Tangani Banyaknya Aduan Iseng di Lapor Mas Wapres

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Komdigi Dorong Kebut 5G, Ini Kata Telkom (TLKM), Indosat (ISAT) dan XL Axiata
Premium

Komdigi Dorong Kebut 5G, Ini Kata Telkom (TLKM), Indosat (ISAT) dan XL Axiata

Premium

Menilik Alasan Apple Batal Bangun Pabrik di Indonesia dan Google Pilih Thailand

Premium

TikTok Music Akhiri Layanan, Spotify Diuntungkan?

Sains & Teknologi

Seluruh Bumi Bergetar Selama 9 Hari, Pasca Mega Tsunami di Greenland September 2023

Startup

The Fed Siap Kerek Suku Bunga, Startup Indonesia Ketar-ketir

Foto

Lihat Lainnya
Peringatan Hari Aids Sedunia di Solo Jawa Tengah
2+
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper