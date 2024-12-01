Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Cek di bawah ini untuk melihat update harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 dan 15 terbaru Desember 2024.

iPhone 16 masih menjadi polemik di Indonesia. Hingga saat ini, pemerintah RI belum memberikan izin iPhone 16 untuk dijual secara resmi di tanah air.

Meski demikian, iPhone tetap dianggap sebagai ponsel kelas premium yang diidamkan oleh banyak pengguna di tanah air.

Jika Anda ingin membeli iPhone pada bulan Desember 2024 ini, maka ini adalah waktu yang tepat. Sebab beberapa seri iPhone dijual murah dengan hanya Rp6 juta saja.

Untuk lebih jelasnya, berikut adalah update daftar harga iPhone bulan Desember 2024:

Harga iPhone 15

- iPhone 15 128GB: Rp 13.999.000

- iPhone 15 256GB: Rp 16.999.000

- iPhone 15 512GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Plus

- iPhone 15 Plus 128GB: Rp 15.999.000

- iPhone 15 Plus 256GB: Rp 18.999.000

- iPhone 15 Plus 512GB: Rp 22.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro

- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Rp 18.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Rp 21.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro 512GB: Rp 25.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Rp 29.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro Max

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 22.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 27.999.000

- iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 31.999.000

Harga iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 11.999.000

- iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 14.999.000

- iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 13.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 16.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rp 16.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rp 18.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rp 22.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rp 26.499.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 17.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 20.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 24.499.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 28.499.000

Harga iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini 128GB: Rp 9.999.000

- iPhone 13 Mini 256GB: Rp 12.499.000

- iPhone 13 Mini 512GB: Rp 14.499.000

Harga iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 8.999.000

- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 9.999.000

- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000

Harga iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.499.000

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 8.499.000

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 9.999.000

Itulah daftar harga iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 dan 15 terbaru bulan Desember 2024. Harga yang tertera di atas mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.