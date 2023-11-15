Game Asal RI Ini Masuk The Game Awards 2023, Bersaing dengan Genshin Impact

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Salah satu penghargaan gim atau game terbesar di dunia yakni The Game Awards 2023, mengumumkan daftar nominasinya. Di dalamnya ada game Indonesia yang nangkring di kategori Game for Impact.

Dikutip dari gamerant, Rabu (15/11/2023), The Game Awards 2023 akan diselenggarakan pada tanggal 7 Desember 2023 waktu setempat di Peacock Theater, Los Angeles.

Nintendo memiliki nominasi terbanyak di The Game Awards 2023 , penghargaan untuk judul-judul seperti Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, dan Pikmin 4.

Ide menarik kali ini sedikit berbeda dengan tahun-tahun sebelumnya. Seperti diberitakan sebelumnya, game Indonesia akan tampil di The Game Awards 2023 yaitu A Space for the Unbound karya Mojiken Studio dan Toge Productions.

Game yang bersetting di Indonesia ini masuk dalam game for impact di The Game Awards 2023. Kategori ini ditujukan untuk game – game yang menggugah pemikiran dengan makna pro sosial dan juga pesan.

Game A Space for The Unbound akan bersaing dengan lima judul lain, di antaranya Chants of Sennaar, TCHIA, Terra Nil, Venba, dan Goodbye Volcano High pada nominasi Game for Impact.

Penasaran apa saja nominasi The Game Awards 2023 pada tanggal 07 Desember mendatang? Simak dibawah ini!

1. Game of The Year

- Alan Wake 2

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Resident Evil 4

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

2. Best Game Direction

- Alan Wake 2

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

3. Best Narrative

- Alan Wake 2

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Final Fantasy XVI

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

4. Best Art Direction

- Alan Wake 2

- HI-FI Rush

- Lies of P

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- The Legends of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

5. Best Score and Music

- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

- Baldur's Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

- HI-FI, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

- The Legend of Zelda: Tear of The Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

6. Best Audio Design

- Alan Wake 2

- Dead Space

- HI-FI Rush

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Resident Evil 4

7. Best Performance

- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

- Neil Newbon, Baldur's Gate 3

- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

8. Innovation in Accessibility

- Diablo IV-

- Forza Motorsport

- HI-FI Rush

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Morkat Kombat 1

- Street Fighter 6

9. Games for Impact

- A Space for the Unbound

- Chants of Sennaar

- Goodbye Volcano High

- Tchia

- Terra Nil

- Venba

10. Best Ongoing

- Apex Legends

- Cyberpunk 2077

- FInal Fantasy XIV

- Fortnite

- Genshin Impact

11. Best Community Support

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Cyberpunk 2077

- Destiny 2

- Final Fantasy XIV

- No Man's Sky

12. Best Independent Game

- Cocoon

- Dave The Diver

- Dredge

- Sea of Stars

- Viewfinder

13. Best Debut Indie Game

- Cocoon

- Dredge

- Pizza Tower

- Venba

- Viewfinder

14. Best Mobile Game

- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

- Hello Kitty Island Adventure

- Honkai: Star Rail

- Monster Hunter Now

- Terra Nil

15. Best VR / AR

- Gran Turismo 7

- Horizon Call of the Mountain

- Humanity

- Resident Evil Village VR Mode

- Synapse

16. Best Action Game

- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

- Dead Island 2

- Ghostrunner 2

- HI-FI Rush

- Remnnant 2

17. Best Action / Adventure

- Alan Wake 2

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Resident Evil 4

- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

18. Best RPG

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Final Fantasy XVI

- Lies of P

- Sea of Stars

- Starfield

19. Best Fighting

- God of Rock

- Mortal Kombat 1

- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

- Pocket Bravery

- Street Fighter 6

20. Best Family

- Disney Illusion Island

- Party Animals

- Pikmin 4

- Sonic Superstars

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

21. Best SIM / Strategy

- Advance Wars 1+2: RE-Boot Camp

- Cities: Skylines II

- Company of Heroes 3

- Fire Emblem Engage

- Pikmin 4

22. Best Sports / Racing

- EA Sports FC 24

- F1 23

- Forza Motosport

- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

- The Crew Motorfest

23. Multiplayer

- Baldur's Gate 3

- Diablo IV

- Party Animals

- Strret Fighter 6

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

24. Best Adaption

- Castlevania: Nocturne

- Gran Turismo

- The Last of Us

- The Super Mario Bros. Movie

- Twisted Metal

25. Most Anticipated Game

- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

- Hades II

- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

- Star Wars Outlaws

- Tekken 8

26. Content Creator of The Year

- Ironmouse

- Peoplemakegames

- Quackity

- Spreen

- Sypherpk

27. Best Esports Game

- Counter-Strike 2

- Dota 2

- League of Legends

- PUBG Mobile

- Valorant

28. Best Esports Athlete

- Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok

- Mathieu 'Zywoo' Herbaut

- Max 'Demon1' Mazanov

- Paco 'Hydra' Rusiewiez

- Park 'Ruler' Jae-Hyuk

- Philip 'Imperialhal' Dosen

29. Best Esports Team

- Evil Geniuses

- Fnatic

- Gaimin Gladiators

- JD Gaming

- Team Vitality

30. Best Esports Coach

- Christine 'Potter' Chi

- Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen

- Jordan 'Gunba' Graham

- Remy 'XTQZZZ' Quoniam

- Yoon 'Homme' Sung-Young

31. Best Esports Event

- 2023 League of Legends World Championship

- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

- EVO 2023

- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

- Valorant Champions 2023. (Afaani Fajrianti)

