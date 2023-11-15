Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Game Asal RI Ini Masuk The Game Awards 2023, Bersaing dengan Genshin Impact

Redaksi
Redaksi
 Rabu, 15 November 2023 | 09:53 WIB
Para gamer mencoba versi beta gim video
Para gamer mencoba versi beta gim video
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Salah satu penghargaan gim atau game terbesar di dunia yakni The Game Awards 2023, mengumumkan daftar nominasinya. Di dalamnya ada game Indonesia yang nangkring di kategori Game for Impact.

Dikutip dari gamerant, Rabu (15/11/2023), The Game Awards 2023 akan diselenggarakan pada tanggal 7 Desember 2023 waktu setempat di Peacock Theater, Los Angeles.

Nintendo memiliki nominasi terbanyak di The Game Awards 2023 , penghargaan untuk judul-judul seperti Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, dan Pikmin 4.

Baca Juga 10 Rekomendasi HP Gaming Rp2 Jutaan Terbaik, Auto Lancar Main Game

Ide menarik kali ini sedikit berbeda dengan tahun-tahun sebelumnya. Seperti diberitakan sebelumnya, game Indonesia akan tampil di The Game Awards 2023 yaitu A Space for the Unbound karya Mojiken Studio dan Toge Productions.

Game yang bersetting di Indonesia ini masuk dalam game for impact di The Game Awards 2023. Kategori ini ditujukan untuk game – game yang menggugah pemikiran dengan makna pro sosial dan juga pesan.

Game A Space for The Unbound akan bersaing dengan lima judul lain, di antaranya Chants of Sennaar, TCHIA, Terra Nil, Venba, dan Goodbye Volcano High pada nominasi Game for Impact.

Penasaran apa saja nominasi The Game Awards 2023 pada tanggal 07 Desember mendatang? Simak dibawah ini!

1. Game of The Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

2. Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

3. Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

4. Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- HI-FI Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legends of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

5. Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
- Baldur's Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
- HI-FI, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
- The Legend of Zelda: Tear of The Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

6. Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- HI-FI Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4

7. Best Performance
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

8. Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo IV-
- Forza Motorsport
- HI-FI Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Morkat Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6

9. Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba

10. Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- FInal Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact

11. Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky

12. Best Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dave The Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder

13. Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder

14. Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil

15. Best VR / AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse

16. Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- HI-FI Rush
- Remnnant 2

17. Best Action / Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

18. Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield

19. Best Fighting
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6

20. Best Family
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

21. Best SIM / Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2: RE-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4

22. Best Sports / Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motosport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest

23. Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Strret Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

24. Best Adaption
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal

25. Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8

26. Content Creator of The Year
- Ironmouse
- Peoplemakegames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk

27. Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant

28. Best Esports Athlete
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu 'Zywoo' Herbaut
- Max 'Demon1' Mazanov
- Paco 'Hydra' Rusiewiez
- Park 'Ruler' Jae-Hyuk
- Philip 'Imperialhal' Dosen

29. Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality

30. Best Esports Coach
- Christine 'Potter' Chi
- Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen
- Jordan 'Gunba' Graham
- Remy 'XTQZZZ' Quoniam
- Yoon 'Homme' Sung-Young

31. Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023. (Afaani Fajrianti)

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini di sini:

Penulis : Redaksi
Editor : Leo Dwi Jatmiko
Bagikan
Konten Premium

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Masuk / Daftar
JP Morgan Ingatkan Astra (ASII) soal Ancaman Mobil China
Premium

JP Morgan Ingatkan Astra (ASII) soal Ancaman Mobil China

Keyakinan Vanguard di BRPT yang Terus Terpelihara
Premium

Keyakinan Vanguard di BRPT yang Terus Terpelihara

Berlanjutnya Fase Beres-Beres Emiten Sandiaga (SRTG)
Premium

Berlanjutnya Fase Beres-Beres Emiten Sandiaga (SRTG)

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

10 Rekomendasi HP Gaming Rp2 Jutaan Terbaik, Auto Lancar Main Game
Gadget

10 Rekomendasi HP Gaming Rp2 Jutaan Terbaik, Auto Lancar Main Game

2 hari yang lalu
3 Kekurangan PS5 Slim yang Baru Dirilis Sony, Jadi Pertimbangan Sebelum Membeli
Sains & Teknologi

3 Kekurangan PS5 Slim yang Baru Dirilis Sony, Jadi Pertimbangan Sebelum Membeli

3 hari yang lalu
PS 5 Kurang Laku, Laba Operasional Sony Turun 29%
Sains & Teknologi

PS 5 Kurang Laku, Laba Operasional Sony Turun 29%

1 minggu yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Langkah TikTok Cari Mitra E-Commerce Lokal, Tepat atau Tidak?
Startup

Langkah TikTok Cari Mitra E-Commerce Lokal, Tepat atau Tidak?

33 menit yang lalu
TikTok Mau Gandeng E-Commerce Lokal, Siapa Bakal Diuntungkan?
Startup

TikTok Mau Gandeng E-Commerce Lokal, Siapa Bakal Diuntungkan?

2 jam yang lalu
Startup Singapura Full Senyum, Pendanaan ke Negeri Singa Tertinggi di Dunia
Startup

Startup Singapura Full Senyum, Pendanaan ke Negeri Singa Tertinggi di Dunia

9 jam yang lalu
Halodoc PHK, Disebut untuk Perkuat Bisnis Kontributor Utama
Startup

Halodoc PHK, Disebut untuk Perkuat Bisnis Kontributor Utama

10 jam yang lalu
Adu Gesit Indosat (ISAT) vs XL Axiata (EXCL) Rajai Pasar IoT RI
Telekomunikasi

Adu Gesit Indosat (ISAT) vs XL Axiata (EXCL) Rajai Pasar IoT RI

12 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Ramai Boikot Produk, Disney hingga Netflix Pilih Pro Israel

2

Halodoc PHK Karyawan, Startup Penopang Pendanaan Sektor Kesehatan RI ?Goyang?

3

Elon Musk Bantah Produsen Starlink SpaceX IPO pada 2024

4

Kejar Profitabilitas Jadi Penyebab Halodoc PHK Karyawan?

5

ICBC Dikabarkan Menyerah, Bayar Uang Tebusan Kepada Mantan Peretas BSI Lockbit

Topik-Topik Pilihan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Usai Pertemuan, Joe Biden Tetap Sebut Xi Jinping Sebagai Diktator

Usai Pertemuan, Joe Biden Tetap Sebut Xi Jinping Sebagai Diktator

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Investigasi Reuters: Proyek SpaceX Elon Musk Banyak Korbankan Pekerja
Telekomunikasi

Investigasi Reuters: Proyek SpaceX Elon Musk Banyak Korbankan Pekerja

Sains & Teknologi

Siap-siap! Komet Iblis Raksasa Dekati Bumi

Sains & Teknologi

NASA Pakai AI Buat Alat Peringatan 'Kiamat Internet' 30 Menit Sebelum Kejadian

Sains & Teknologi

15 Tanda Matahari Hampir 'Meledak'

Premium

Twitter (X) Mulai Berbayar, Pengguna Baru Jadi Paling Terdampak

Foto

Lihat Lainnya
UNHCR Melakukan Identifikasi Pada Imigran Etnis Rohingya Yang Terdampar di Aceh
3+
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper