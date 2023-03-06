Turun Harga! Daftar Harga iPhone 11 hingga iPhone 14 per Maret 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga iPhone 14 dan sejumlah varian smartphone produksi Apple turun harga pada Maret 2023.
Berdasarkan laman distributor resmi Apple di Indonesia, Digimap, Senin (6/3/2023), saat ini varian iPhone termurah yang tersedia adalah iPhone 11 yakni mulai dari Rp6 jutaan.
Sementara itu, bagi yang berencana membeli produk teranyar yakni iPhone 14 series, bisa didapatkan dengan harga mulai dari Rp14 jutaan.
Adapun, khusus iPhone 14 Pro dinobatkan sebagai smartphone terbaik 2023 versi Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) yang diumumkan oleh GSMA di Mobile World Congress (MWC).
Dilansir dari Gizmochina, Senin (6/3/2023), GSMA menyebutkan bahwa penilaian penghargaan ponsel pintar terbaik ini menggabungkan inovasi, kinerja, serta penjualannya di masyarakat.
Sebuah sumber menyebutkan perangkat iPhone 14 Pro yang dirilis Apple pada November tahun lalu itu mendapatkan respons positif dari masyarakat dunia.
Bahkan, berkat teknologi mumpuni yang dimilikinya, iPhone 14 Pro berhasil mengalahkan Google Pixel 7 Pro, Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 yang juga masuk ke dalam nominasi.
Daftar Harga iPhone Maret 2023:
1. iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 64 GB: Rp6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128 GB: Rp8.999.000
2. iPhone SE Generasi 3
- iPhone SE 3 64 GB: Rp7.299.000
- iPhone SE 3 128 GB: Rp8.999.000
- iPhone SE 3 256 GB: Rp10.499.000
3. iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 64 GB: Rp10.999.000
- iPhone 12 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
- iPhone 12 256 GB: Rp13.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB: Rp13.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp15.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp16.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp19.999.000
4. iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
- iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: Rp13.999.000
- iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: Rp16.999.000
- iPhone 13 128 GB: Rp12.999.000
- iPhone 13 256 GB: Rp14.999.000
- iPhone 13 512 GB: Rp17.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: Rp17.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: Rp23.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: Rp26.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp19.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp21.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp25.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp28.999.000
5. iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp14.999.000
- iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp17.999.000
- iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp21.999.000
- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp16.999.000
- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp23.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: Rp18.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB: Rp21.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB: Rp25.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB: Rp29.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp20.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp23.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp27.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp31.999.000
