Harga iPhone Desember 2023 di iBox: iPhone 11 Rp6 Jutaan, iPhone 14 Diskon Rp3 Juta

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Menjelang akhir tahun, iBox memberikan promo spesial yang bisa dimanfaatkan oleh pembeli.
Dengan riilisnya iPhone 15 series, harga ponsel lawas Apple pun mengalami penurunan harga yang signifikan.
Dari pantauan Bisnis, iBox memberikan voucher Rp500 ribu untuk setiap pembelian iPhone 11 64GB dan 128GB. Voucher tersebut berlaku bagi mereka yang sudah menjadi member iBox.
Selain itu, iPhone 14 juga mengalami penurunan harga hingga Rp3 jutaan.
Berikut ini daftar harga iPhone terbaru Desember 2023:
iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp7.499.000 (dari harga Rp7.999.000)
- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp8.499.000 (dari harga Rp9.249.000)
iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp9.999.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp10.999.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp13.499.000
iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rp15.799.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rp12.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rp13.999.000
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: Rp12.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: Rp13.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: Rp14.999.000
iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 128GB: Rp11.999.000
- iPhone 13 256GB: Rp14.499.000
- iPhone 13 512GB: Rp15.499.000
iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: Rp13.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 256GB: Rp14.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 512GB: Rp15.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 1TB: Rp16.999.000
iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB: Rp14.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB: Rp15.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB: Rp16.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: Rp17.999.000
