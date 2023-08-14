Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Jelang iPhone 15 Rilis, Simak Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13 dan 14 Terbaru

Hesti Puji Lestari
 Senin, 14 Agustus 2023 | 09:49 WIB
iPhone 14/Bloomberg
iPhone 14/Bloomberg
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, SOLO - Cek harga iPhone terbaru jelang perilisan iPhone 15 yang kabarnya akan dilaksanakan pada 13 September 2023 mendatang.

Perusahaan Apple memang belum mengumumkan waktu perilisan iPhone 15 Series. Akan tetapi jika dilihat dari pola perilisan Apple, maka bulan depan diyakini merupakan waktu yang tepat.

Sudah sejak beberapa tahun terakhir Apple selalu merilis produk terbaru besutannya pada bulan September.

Baca Juga iPhone 15 Bakal Dirilis 13 September 2023, Cek Harga dan Spesifikasinya di Sini

Dilansir dari Geeks Mood, salah satu alasan utama Apple memilih rilis  bulanSeptember adalah memanfaatkan musim belanja liburan.

Di AS, periode antara Thanksgiving dan Natal adalah waktu kritis bagi pengecer, tidak terkecuali Apple untuk memperkenalkan produk baru mereka.

Waktu-waktu ini juga dianggap sebagai waktu emas untuk menarik lebih banyak pembeli ketimbang waktu-waktu yang lain.

Baca Juga Ketika Sinyal iPhone 14 Selamatkan Satu Keluarga dari Kebakaran Hutan di Hawaii

Namun sebelum kamu memutuskan untuk Pre Order atau membeli iPhone 15, simak dulu update harga iPhone terbaru di iBox berikut ini.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (64 GB): Rp 6.999.000

iPhone 11 (128 GB): Rp 8.999.000

Baca Juga Terungkap! iPhone 15 Pro dan iPhone 15 Pro Max Hadir dengan Spesifikasi Gahar

iPhone SE 3rd Gen

iPhone SE 3 (64 GB): Rp 7.999.000.

iPhone SE 3 (128 GB): Rp 9.499.000

iPhone SE 3 (256 GB): R 10.999.000

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 (64 GB): Rp 10.299.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp11.999.000)

iPhone 12 (128 GB): Rp 11.299.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp12.999.000)

iPhone 12 (256 GB): Rp 13.499.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp14.999.000)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 (128 GB): Rp 11.999.000

iPhone 13 (256 GB): Rp 14.499.000

iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB): Rp 17.999.000

iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB): Rp 19.999.000

iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB): Rp 23.499.000

iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB): Rp 26.999.000

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB): Rp 19.499.000

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB): Rp 26.999.000

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 (128 GB): Rp 13.999.000

iPhone 14 (256 GB): Rp 16.799.000 (sedang diskon harga normal Rp18.999.000)

iPhone 14 (512 GB): Rp 20.799.000 (sedang diskon harga normal Rp22.999.000)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB): Rp 15.999.000

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): Rp 18.999.000

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB): Rp 22.900.000

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB): Rp 17.999.000

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB): Rp 21.999.000

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB): Rp 24.299.000

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB): Rp 28.299.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB): Rp 20.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB): Rp 23.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB): Rp 27.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB): Rp 27.499.000.

Prediksi harga iPhone 15

iPhone 15: $799 sekitar Rp 12, 1 juta.

iPhone 15 Plus: $999 sekitar Rp 15,1 juta.

iPhone 15 Pro: $1099 sekitar Rp 16,1 juta.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1299 sekitar Rp 19,7 juta.

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini di sini:

Bagikan
Konten Premium

Nikmati Konten Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Masuk / Daftar
Modal Cekak Anggaran Kesehatan, Peserta PBI BPJS di Tubir Jurang?
Premium

Modal Cekak Anggaran Kesehatan, Peserta PBI BPJS di Tubir Jurang?

Penjualan Melambat, ACE Hardware (ACES) Lanjutkan Ekspansi Gerai
Premium

Penjualan Melambat, ACE Hardware (ACES) Lanjutkan Ekspansi Gerai

Ramalan Dividen Interim 2023 & Nasib Saham ITMG
Premium

Ramalan Dividen Interim 2023 & Nasib Saham ITMG

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

iPhone 15 Bakal Dirilis 13 September 2023, Cek Harga dan Spesifikasinya di Sini
Gadget

iPhone 15 Bakal Dirilis 13 September 2023, Cek Harga dan Spesifikasinya di Sini

5 jam yang lalu
Ketika Sinyal iPhone 14 Selamatkan Satu Keluarga dari Kebakaran Hutan di Hawaii
Sains & Teknologi

Ketika Sinyal iPhone 14 Selamatkan Satu Keluarga dari Kebakaran Hutan di Hawaii

23 jam yang lalu
Terungkap! iPhone 15 Pro dan iPhone 15 Pro Max Hadir dengan Spesifikasi Gahar
Gadget

Terungkap! iPhone 15 Pro dan iPhone 15 Pro Max Hadir dengan Spesifikasi Gahar

3 hari yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Menkominfo Minta Dirut Baru Bakti Wujudkan Cita-Cita Jokowi Bangun Tol Langit
Telekomunikasi

Menkominfo Minta Dirut Baru Bakti Wujudkan Cita-Cita Jokowi Bangun Tol Langit

46 menit yang lalu
Menkominfo Lantik Fadhilah Mathar Sebagai Dirut Bakti Gantikan Anang Latif
Telekomunikasi

Menkominfo Lantik Fadhilah Mathar Sebagai Dirut Bakti Gantikan Anang Latif

1 jam yang lalu
Kode Redeem FF dan FF Max yang Masih Valid Hari Ini Senin 14 Agustus 2023
Gaming

Kode Redeem FF dan FF Max yang Masih Valid Hari Ini Senin 14 Agustus 2023

1 jam yang lalu
Pengguna Aktif Threads Turun 30 Juta Satu Bulan Setelah Peluncuran
Sains & Teknologi

Pengguna Aktif Threads Turun 30 Juta Satu Bulan Setelah Peluncuran

3 jam yang lalu
Drone Buatan RI Diborong Jepang, Terra Drone Ungkap Aplikasi Drone Terfavorit
Sains & Teknologi

Drone Buatan RI Diborong Jepang, Terra Drone Ungkap Aplikasi Drone Terfavorit

3 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Terpopuler

22 jam yang lalu
1

Interpol Tangkap Admin Penipuan via PDF, Ternyata Orang Indonesia

5 jam yang lalu
2

Spesifikasi dan Harga Raybe, Drone Buatan Anak Bangsa yang Diborong Perusahaan Jepang

21 jam yang lalu
3

XL Axiata (EXCL) Minat Ikut Lelang Spektrum Bekas MNCN hingga SCMA

20 jam yang lalu
4

Smartfren (FREN) Siap Ikut Indosat (ISAT) Kaji Dulu Terkait Lelang 700 MHz

22 jam yang lalu
5

Telkomsel Minta Spektrum 700 MHz Bersih dari Siaran Analog Sebelum Dilelang

Topik-Topik Pilihan

Bisnistv logo

Sah! Biden Larang Perusahaan Teknologi AS Investasi ke China

Sah! Biden Larang Perusahaan Teknologi AS Investasi ke China

Rekomendasi Kami

Kapan Jaringan 5G Merata di Indonesia? Ini Penjelasan Kominfo & Operator
Premium
5 hari yang lalu

Kapan Jaringan 5G Merata di Indonesia? Ini Penjelasan Kominfo & Operator

Sains & Teknologi
6 hari yang lalu

Ilmuwan China Temukan Alat Deteksi Dini Gempa Bumi Setelah 10 Tahun Riset

Sains & Teknologi
1 minggu yang lalu

Inti Bumi Diprediksi Telah Berhenti Berputar

Sains & Teknologi
2 minggu yang lalu

Ilmuwan Temukan Air Berusia 600 Juta Tahun di Himalaya

Sains & Teknologi
2 minggu yang lalu

Hiu Greenland, Ikan Pemangsa yang Usianya Bisa Mencapai 500 Tahun

Foto

Lihat Lainnya
Gladi Demo Udara Peringatan Kemerdekaan RI Ke-78
2+
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper