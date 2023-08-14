Jelang iPhone 15 Rilis, Simak Update Harga iPhone 11, 12, 13 dan 14 Terbaru

Bisnis.com, SOLO - Cek harga iPhone terbaru jelang perilisan iPhone 15 yang kabarnya akan dilaksanakan pada 13 September 2023 mendatang.
Perusahaan Apple memang belum mengumumkan waktu perilisan iPhone 15 Series. Akan tetapi jika dilihat dari pola perilisan Apple, maka bulan depan diyakini merupakan waktu yang tepat.
Sudah sejak beberapa tahun terakhir Apple selalu merilis produk terbaru besutannya pada bulan September.
Dilansir dari Geeks Mood, salah satu alasan utama Apple memilih rilis bulanSeptember adalah memanfaatkan musim belanja liburan.
Di AS, periode antara Thanksgiving dan Natal adalah waktu kritis bagi pengecer, tidak terkecuali Apple untuk memperkenalkan produk baru mereka.
Waktu-waktu ini juga dianggap sebagai waktu emas untuk menarik lebih banyak pembeli ketimbang waktu-waktu yang lain.
Namun sebelum kamu memutuskan untuk Pre Order atau membeli iPhone 15, simak dulu update harga iPhone terbaru di iBox berikut ini.
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 (64 GB): Rp 6.999.000
iPhone 11 (128 GB): Rp 8.999.000
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
iPhone SE 3 (64 GB): Rp 7.999.000.
iPhone SE 3 (128 GB): Rp 9.499.000
iPhone SE 3 (256 GB): R 10.999.000
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 (64 GB): Rp 10.299.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp11.999.000)
iPhone 12 (128 GB): Rp 11.299.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp12.999.000)
iPhone 12 (256 GB): Rp 13.499.000 (sedang diskon dari harga awal Rp14.999.000)
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 (128 GB): Rp 11.999.000
iPhone 13 (256 GB): Rp 14.499.000
iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB): Rp 17.999.000
iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB): Rp 19.999.000
iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB): Rp 23.499.000
iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB): Rp 26.999.000
iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB): Rp 19.499.000
iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB): Rp 26.999.000
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 (128 GB): Rp 13.999.000
iPhone 14 (256 GB): Rp 16.799.000 (sedang diskon harga normal Rp18.999.000)
iPhone 14 (512 GB): Rp 20.799.000 (sedang diskon harga normal Rp22.999.000)
iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB): Rp 15.999.000
iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): Rp 18.999.000
iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB): Rp 22.900.000
iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB): Rp 17.999.000
iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB): Rp 21.999.000
iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB): Rp 24.299.000
iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB): Rp 28.299.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB): Rp 20.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB): Rp 23.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB): Rp 27.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB): Rp 27.499.000.
Prediksi harga iPhone 15
iPhone 15: $799 sekitar Rp 12, 1 juta.
iPhone 15 Plus: $999 sekitar Rp 15,1 juta.
iPhone 15 Pro: $1099 sekitar Rp 16,1 juta.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1299 sekitar Rp 19,7 juta.
