Harga iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11 Lagi Turun, Diskon hingga Rp2 Jutaan!

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Ponsel pintar iPhone mengalami penurunan harga mulai dari iPhone 11 hingga iPhone 14 series. Simak harga harga iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, dan iPhone 11 yang didiskon saat promo Apple Brand Days.
Berdasarkan harga dari distributor resmi Apple, yaitu Ibox dan Digimap, Minggu (2/4/2023), varian iPhone termurah saat ini adalah iPhone 11 yang harganya dibanderol mulai dari Rp6 jutaan.
Sementara itu, untuk produk teranyar yakni iPhone 14 turun harga menjadi Rp14 juta dari sebelumnya Rp15 juta. Adapun, varian termahal iPhone 14 series, yaitu iPhone 14 Pro Max, juga mendapat diskon hingga Rp1,5 juta sehingga harganya saat ini menjadi Rp20,5 juta.
Promo Apple Super Brand Days berlaku pada 1-4 April 2023. Namun, diskon atau potongan harga iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, dan iPhone 11 hanya dapat dinikmati jika pelanggan membeli secara online melalui situs resmi dan e-commerce iBox Indonesia dan Digimap.
Selain diskon atau potongan harga, konsumen juga dapat mengklaim bank cashback Rp1,5 juta dan extra voucher hingga Rp750 ribu untuk setiap pembelian produk Apple dengan syarat dan ketentuan yang berlaku.
Berikut daftar harga iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, dan iPhone 11 pada awal April 2023
1. iPhone 14
• iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp14.999.000
• iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp17.999.000
• iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp21.999.000
• iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp16.999.000
• iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
• iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp23.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: Rp18.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB: Rp21.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB: Rp25.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB: Rp29.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp20.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp23.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: Ro27.999.000
• iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp31.999.000
2. iPhone 13
• iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
• iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: Rp13.999.000
• iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: Ro16.999.000
• iPhone 13 128 GB: Rp12.999.000
• iPhone 13 256 GB: Rp14.999.000
• iPhone 13 512 GB: Ro17.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: Rp17.999.000
• iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
• iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: Rp23.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: Rp26.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp19.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: Ro21.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp25.499.000
• iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp28.999.000
3. iPhone 12
• iPhone 12 64 GB: Rp10.999.000
• iPhone 12 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
• iPhone 12 256 GB: Ro13.999.000
• iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB: Rp13.999.000
• iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB: Ro15.999.000
• iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp16.999.000
• iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp19.999.000
4. iPhone 11
• iPhone 11 64 GB: Rp6.999.000
• iPhone 11 128 GB: Rp8.999.000
5. iPhone SE Generasi 3
• iPhone SE 3 64 GB: Rp7.499.000
• iPhone SE 3 128 GB: Rp8.999.000
• iPhone SE 3 256 GB: Ro10.499.000
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News