Harga iPhone Terbaru Juli 2025: iPhone 16 Diskon Rp2,5 Juta, iPhone 15 Banting Harga!

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga terbaru iPhone yang dikeluarkan oleh iBox mengalami penurunan harga per Juli 2025.
Seri terbaru yang baru diluncurkan pada September 2024 lalu, iPhone 16 series, terpantau sudah mengalami penurunan harga.
Kemudian untuk seri iPhone 15, penurunan Harga yang cukup signifikan terlihat sejak ponsel ini pertama dirilis.
iPhone 15 kini dihargai Rp11.499.000 dari yang semula Rp14.499.000 untuk penyimpanan 128GB.
Berikut daftar harga iPhone yang dijual oleh penjual resmi iBox per Juli 2025.
Harga iPhone di iBox Juli 2025
iPhone 16
- 128GB Rp14.999.000
- 512 GB Rp21.499.000
iPhone 16 Plus
- 128GB Rp16.499.000
- 256 GB Rp18.499.000
- 512 GB Rp23.499.000
iPhone 16 Pro
- 128GB Rp17.999.000
- 256GB Rp20.999.000
- 512GB Rp25.499.000
- 1 TB Rp29.999.000
iPhone 16 Pro Max
- 256GB Rp21.999.000
- 512 GB Rp27.499.000
- 1 TB Rp32.499.000
iPhone 15
- 128GB Rp11.499.000
- 256GB Rp13.999.000
- 512GB Rp17.999.000
iPhone 15 Plus
- 128GB Rp13.499.000
- 256 GB Rp15.999.000
- 512 GB Rp19.999.000
iPhone 14
- 128 GB Rp9.699.000
- 256 GB Rp11.949.000
iPhone 13
- 128GB Rp7.699.000
- 256GB Rp12.799.000
iPhone 12
- 64GB Rp11.499.000