Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16

Hesti Puji Lestari
Hesti Puji Lestari
 Rabu, 2 April 2025 | 13:03 WIB
Smartphone Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max di sebuah toko di Moskow, Rusia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Smartphone Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max di sebuah toko di Moskow, Rusia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Bagikan

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Simak daftar harga iPhone terbaru April 2025 lengkap untuk seri iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16.

Setelah menunggu cukup lama, iPhone 16 akhirnya resmi dijual di Indonesia.

Mitra reseller resmi Apple di Indonesia, Digimap yang berada dibawah naungan PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAP) resmi membuka pre order iPhone 16 dan iPhone 16 Pro mulai 28 Maret 2025 di 74 gerai ritel Digimap di seluruh Indonesia. 

Baca Juga Harga iPhone 16 Series di iBox Mulai Rp12,49 Juta

Adapun, Digimap juga membuka penjualan perdana iPhone 16 ini lewat website, e-Commerce di Shopee, hingga Lazada. Hari ini secara resmi mitra Apple menghadirkan jajaran iPhone terbaru di Indonesia mulai dari iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro dan iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tak hanya itu, Digimap juga kembali berkolaborasi dengan fashion desainer ternama Indonesia, Sebastian Gunawan untuk menghadirkan phone charm dan magsafe wallet dengan teknik laser cut. 

Kedatangan iPhone 16 di jajaran ponsel terbaru Apple membuat harga iPhone seri lainnya berubah dan menjadi lebih murah.

Baca Juga iPhone 16 Cuma Rp12 Juta, Ini Cara Raih Harga Murah Bagi Pelanggan Telkomsel

Berikut Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16 April 2025

iPhone 16E

iPhone 16e 128 GB Rp 12.499.000
iPhone 16e 256GB Rp 14.999.000
iPhone 16e 512GB Rp 18.999.000 
iPhone 16 128 GB Rp 14.999.000

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 16 256 GB Rp 17.499.000
iPhone 16 512 GB Rp 21.999.000 
iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB Rp 16.999.000
iPhone 16 Plus 256 GB Rp 19.499.000
iPhone 16 Plus 512 GB Rp 23.999.000 
iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB Rp 18.499.000
iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB Rp 21.499.000
iPhone 16 Pro 512 GB Rp 25.999.000
iPhone 16 Pro 1 TB Rp 30.499.000 
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB Rp 22.499.000
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB Rp 27.999.000
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB Rp 32.999.000

Harga iPhone 15

iPhone 15 128GB: Rp 13.999.000
iPhone 15 256GB: Rp 16.999.000
iPhone 15 512GB: Rp 20.999.000

Baca Juga iBox dan Erafone (ERAA) Resmi Buka Pre-Order iPhone 16 Mulai Hari Ini

Harga iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus 128GB: Rp 15.999.000
iPhone 15 Plus 256GB: Rp 18.999.000
iPhone 15 Plus 512GB: Rp 22.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Rp 18.999.000
iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Rp 21.999.000
Phone 15 Pro 512GB: Rp 25.999.000
iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Rp 29.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro Max 

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 22.999.000
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 27.999.000
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 31.999.000

Harga iPhone 14

iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 11.999.000
iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 14.999.000
iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Plus 

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 13.999.000
iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 16.999.000
iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rp 16.999.000
iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rp 18.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rp 22.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rp 26.499.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 17.999.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 20.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 24.499.000
iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 28.499.000

Harga iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini 128GB: Rp 9.999.000
iPhone 13 Mini 256GB: Rp 12.499.000
iPhone 13 Mini 512GB: Rp 14.499.000

Harga iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Varian 64 GB: Rp 7.999.000 (dari Rp 12.249.000)
iPhone 12 Varian 128 GB: Rp 8.499.000 (dari Rp 13.249.000)
iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000

Harga iPhone 11

iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 8.499.000
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 9.999.000

Itulah update harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16.

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini di sini:

Bagikan
Bisnis Indonesia Premium

Nikmati Bisnis Indonesia Premium Untuk Informasi Yang Lebih Dalam

Masuk / Daftar
Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1
Premium

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun
Premium

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun

Alarm Bisnis Ritel Modern Muncul dari Lulu Hypermart
Premium

Alarm Bisnis Ritel Modern Muncul dari Lulu Hypermart

Lihat Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Prediksi Skor Liverpool vs Everton: Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
Liga Inggris

Prediksi Skor Liverpool vs Everton: Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

7 jam yang lalu
Prediksi Skor Man City vs Leicester: Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
Liga Inggris

Prediksi Skor Man City vs Leicester: Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

8 jam yang lalu
iPhone 16 Cuma Rp12 Juta, Ini Cara Raih Harga Murah Bagi Pelanggan Telkomsel
Gadget

iPhone 16 Cuma Rp12 Juta, Ini Cara Raih Harga Murah Bagi Pelanggan Telkomsel

3 hari yang lalu

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terkini

Pengiriman Laptop RI 2024: Asus, Lenovo, Accer, dan HP Siapa Terbaik?
Gadget

Pengiriman Laptop RI 2024: Asus, Lenovo, Accer, dan HP Siapa Terbaik?

4 jam yang lalu
AS Terima Proposal Terakhir TikTok, Tenggat Waktu Larangan Tinggal 3 Hari
Sains & Teknologi

AS Terima Proposal Terakhir TikTok, Tenggat Waktu Larangan Tinggal 3 Hari

7 jam yang lalu
ChatGPT Kebanjiran Pengguna AI Gambar Ghibli, Rilis Produk Baru OpenAI Terganggu
Sains & Teknologi

ChatGPT Kebanjiran Pengguna AI Gambar Ghibli, Rilis Produk Baru OpenAI Terganggu

8 jam yang lalu
Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16
Gadget

Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16

9 jam yang lalu
Lagi Viral di Medsos! Begini Cara Ubah Foto ke Ghibli
Gadget

Lagi Viral di Medsos! Begini Cara Ubah Foto ke Ghibli

10 jam yang lalu
Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Terbatas! Update Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini Rabu 2 April 2025

2

Mengubah Foto Menjadi Gaya Anime Ghibli di ChatGPT, Ini Cara yang Bisa Dicoba

3

Langka dan Terbatas! Kode Redeem ML Hari Ini Rabu 2 April 2025

4

ChatGPT Raih 1 Juta Pengguna dalam 1 Jam Usai Tren Ghibli

5

Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16

Topik-Topik Pilihan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

VIDEO

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Beda Cara Investasi TikTok di Indonesia vs Thailand
Premium

Beda Cara Investasi TikTok di Indonesia vs Thailand

Sains & Teknologi

TikTok Berencana Investasi Rp145 Triliun untuk Pusat Data di Thailand

Sains & Teknologi

Januari 2025 Cetak Rekor Bulan Terpanas

Sains & Teknologi

Ngeri! Ini yang akan Terjadi pada Bumi Jika Dihantam Asteroid Bennu 157 Tahun Lagi, Kiamat?

Sains & Teknologi

1 Hari di Bumi Bisa Menjadi 25 Jam, Gara-gara Bulan Kian Menjauh

Foto

Lihat Lainnya
Volume Kendaraan Keluar Dari Gerbang Tol Prambanan
2+
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper