Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Simak daftar harga iPhone terbaru April 2025 lengkap untuk seri iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16.

Setelah menunggu cukup lama, iPhone 16 akhirnya resmi dijual di Indonesia.

Mitra reseller resmi Apple di Indonesia, Digimap yang berada dibawah naungan PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAP) resmi membuka pre order iPhone 16 dan iPhone 16 Pro mulai 28 Maret 2025 di 74 gerai ritel Digimap di seluruh Indonesia.

Adapun, Digimap juga membuka penjualan perdana iPhone 16 ini lewat website, e-Commerce di Shopee, hingga Lazada. Hari ini secara resmi mitra Apple menghadirkan jajaran iPhone terbaru di Indonesia mulai dari iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro dan iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tak hanya itu, Digimap juga kembali berkolaborasi dengan fashion desainer ternama Indonesia, Sebastian Gunawan untuk menghadirkan phone charm dan magsafe wallet dengan teknik laser cut.

Kedatangan iPhone 16 di jajaran ponsel terbaru Apple membuat harga iPhone seri lainnya berubah dan menjadi lebih murah.

Berikut Daftar Harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16 April 2025

iPhone 16E

iPhone 16e 128 GB Rp 12.499.000

iPhone 16e 256GB Rp 14.999.000

iPhone 16e 512GB Rp 18.999.000

iPhone 16 128 GB Rp 14.999.000

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 16 256 GB Rp 17.499.000

iPhone 16 512 GB Rp 21.999.000

iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB Rp 16.999.000

iPhone 16 Plus 256 GB Rp 19.499.000

iPhone 16 Plus 512 GB Rp 23.999.000

iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB Rp 18.499.000

iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB Rp 21.499.000

iPhone 16 Pro 512 GB Rp 25.999.000

iPhone 16 Pro 1 TB Rp 30.499.000

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB Rp 22.499.000

iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB Rp 27.999.000

iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB Rp 32.999.000

Harga iPhone 15

iPhone 15 128GB: Rp 13.999.000

iPhone 15 256GB: Rp 16.999.000

iPhone 15 512GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus 128GB: Rp 15.999.000

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB: Rp 18.999.000

iPhone 15 Plus 512GB: Rp 22.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB: Rp 18.999.000

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB: Rp 21.999.000

Phone 15 Pro 512GB: Rp 25.999.000

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB: Rp 29.999.000

Harga iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 22.999.000

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 27.999.000

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 31.999.000

Harga iPhone 14

iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 11.999.000

iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 14.999.000

iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 13.999.000

iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 16.999.000

iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 20.999.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rp 16.999.000

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rp 18.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rp 22.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rp 26.499.000

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 17.999.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 20.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 24.499.000

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rp 28.499.000

Harga iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini 128GB: Rp 9.999.000

iPhone 13 Mini 256GB: Rp 12.499.000

iPhone 13 Mini 512GB: Rp 14.499.000

Harga iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Varian 64 GB: Rp 7.999.000 (dari Rp 12.249.000)

iPhone 12 Varian 128 GB: Rp 8.499.000 (dari Rp 13.249.000)

iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 14.999.000

Harga iPhone 11

iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 6.999.000

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 8.499.000

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 9.999.000

Itulah update harga iPhone April 2025, Lengkap iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, dan 16.