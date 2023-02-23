BREAKING flash NEWS
Spesifikasi dan Harga iPhone 13 Series Terbaru, Dari 12 Jutaan!

Berikut ini merupakan daftar harga iPhone 13 terbaru yang wajib kamu ketahui sebelum membeli.
Hana Fathina
Hana Fathina - Bisnis.com 23 Februari 2023  |  16:57 WIB
Spesifikasi dan Harga iPhone 13 Series Terbaru, Dari 12 Jutaan!
Harga iPhone 13 Mac - Rumors
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga iPhone 13 series yang terdiri dari iPhone 13 versi “biasa”, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 pro, dan iPhone 13 Pro max, saat ini bisa diperoleh di distributor resmi seperti iBox mulai dari 12 juta hingga 39 juta. 

Untuk harga iPhone paling murah berada di angka Rp.12.499.000 yang bisa diperoleh melalui iPhone 13 mini dengan kapasitas memori 128 GB. Sedangkan harga iPhone 13 paling mahal, yaitu Rp. 28.999.000 yang bisa diperoleh lewat iPhone 13 Pro Max 1T. 

Berikut ini adalah beberapa harga iPhone 13 series yang sudah dilansir dari berbagai sumber:

1. Daftar harga iPhone 13 terbaru

  • Harga iPhone 13 128 GB: Rp. 12.999.000
  • Harga iPhone 13 256 GB: 14.999.000
  • Harga iPhone 13 512 GB: 18.499.000

2. Daftar harga iPhone 13 Mini

  • iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB: Rp. 12.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB: 14.499.000
  • iphone 13 Mini 512 GB: 17.499.000

3. Daftar harga iPhone 13 Pro

  • iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 17.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 19.999.000.
  • iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: 23.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 1T: Rp. 26.999.000

4. Daftar harga iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp.19.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp.21.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp. 25.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 1T: Rp. 28.999.000

5. Spesifikasi iPhone 13 Mini

  • Dimensi: 131,5 x 64,2 x 7,7 mm.
  • Bobot: 141 gram.
  • Layar: OLED 5,4 inci (2.340 x 1.080 piksel), 476 ppi.
  • Prosesor: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Memori penyimpanan: 128/256/512 GB.
  • SIM: dual SIM (nano SIM dan eSIM)
  • Kamera depan: 12 MP (f/2.6)
  • Kamera belakang: kamera wide 12 MP (f/1.6) kamera ultra – wide 12 MP (f/2.4), 120 derajat.
  • Sistem operasi: iOS 15.
  • Fitur lain: Face ID, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, Wireless charging 15 Watt, perekaman video 4K (24, 30, 60 fps), audio facetime, dan IP 68.
  • Warna: blue, pink, starlight, dan red.
  • Harga: Rp12.999.000

6. Spesifikasi iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Dimensi: 160,8 x 78,1 x 7,7 mm
  • Bobot: 204 gram
  • Layar: OLED 6,7 inci (2.532 x 1.170 piksel), 460 ppi, refresh rate 120 Hz.
  • Prosesor: Apple A15 Bionic.
  • Memori penyimpanan: 128/256/512 dan 1T.
  • SIM: dual SIM (nano SIM dan eSIM)
  • Kamera depan: 12 MP (f/2.2).
  • Kamera belakang: kamera wide 12 MP (f/1.5) kamera ultra-wide 12 MP (f/1.8), 120 derajat, kamera telephoto (f/2.8) TOF 3D LIDAR scanner (depth).
  • Sistem operasi: iOS 15.
  • Fitur lain: FACE ID, NFC, Bluetooth, 5.0, 5G, Wireless charging 15 Watt, perekaman video 4K (24, 30, 60 fps), audio facetime, IP 68, dan LIDAR scanner.
  • Warna: gold, graphite, sierra, blue, dan silver.
  • Harga: Rp.22.999.000

7. Spesifikasi iPhone 13 Pro

  • Dimensi: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,7 mm.
  • Bobot: 204 gram.
  • Layar: OLED 6,1 inci (2.532 x 1.170 piksel),  460 ppi, refresh rate 120 Hz.
  • Prosesor: Apple A15 Bionic.
  • Memori penyimpanan: 128/256/512/ dan 1TB.
  • SIM: dual SIM (nano SIM dan eSIM)
  • Kamera depan: 12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Kamera belakang: kamera wide 12 MP (f.1/5) kamera ultra wide 12 MP (f/1.8), 120 derajat, kamera telephoto (f/2.8) TOF 3D
  • LIDAR scanner (depth).
  • Sistem operasi: iOS 15.
  • Fitur lain: FACE ID, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, wireless charging 15 watt, perekaman video 4K (24,30,60 fps), audio facetime, IP 68 dan LIDAR scanner.
  • Warna: gold, graphite, sierra, blue dan silver.
  • Harga: Rp.20.999.000. 

Itulah beberapa penjelasan mengenai spesifikasi dan harga iPhone 13 series yang terbaru. 

iphone iPhone 13 Harga iPhone hp spesifikasi HP
Editor : Novita Sari Simamora
