Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Oktober 2022, iPhone 14 Series Sudah Bisa Dipesan

iBox merilis daftar harga beragam jenis iPhone per Oktober 2022, termasuk iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, dan iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Khadijah Shahnaz
Khadijah Shahnaz - Bisnis.com 21 Oktober 2022  |  12:37 WIB
iPhone 14 - Bloomberg
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - iPhone terbaru dari Apple akan mulai diperjualbelikan di Indonesia pada November 2022. Iphone seri 14 pun akan mulai dijual oleh reseller resmi Apple seperti Ibox.

Dilansir dari laman Instagram Ibox, Jumat (21/10/2022), seri iPhone 14 akan segera tersedia di Ibox. Pre-order mulai 28 Oktober 2022, pukul 00.01 WIB.

Baca Juga : Apple Kurangi Produksi iPhone 14 Plus

"Daftarkan ketertarikanmu di toko iBox dan iBox.co.id," ujar Ibox

Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Oktober 2022:

  • iPhone 14
  1. iPhone 14 128GB = Rp15.999.000
  2. iPhone 14 256GB = Rp18.999.000
  3. iPhone 14 512GB = Rp22.999.000
  • Iphone 14 Plus
  1. iPhone 14 Plus 128GB = Rp17.999.000
  2. iPhone 14 Plus 256GB = Rp20.999.000
  3. iPhone 14 Plus 512GB = Rp24.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  1. iPhone 14 Pro 128GB = Rp19.999.000
  2. iPhone 14 Pro 256GB = Rp22.999.000
  3. iPhone 14 Pro 512GB = Rp26.999.000
  4. iPhone 14 Pro 1TB = Rp30.999.000
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB = Rp21.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB = Rp24.999.000
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB = Rp28.999.000
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB = Rp32.999.000

Editor : Rio Sandy Pradana
