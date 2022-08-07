BREAKING NEWS
iPhone 13 Turun Drastis, Ini Daftar Harga Terbarunya per Agustus 2022

iPhone 13 turun harga secara dratis, ini daftar harga terbaru per Agustus 2022.
Restu Wahyuning Asih
Restu Wahyuning Asih - Bisnis.com 07 Agustus 2022  |  16:02 WIB
iPhone 13 Turun Drastis, Ini Daftar Harga Terbarunya per Agustus 2022
iPhone 13 - Apple

Bisnis.com, SOLO - iPhone 13 disebut mengalami penurunan harga di tiap bulannya.

Meskipun harganya terbilang stabil dibanding merek yang lain, nyatanya harga iPhone 13 turun drastis.

Pada awal peluncuran, iPhone 13 dibanderol dengan harga Rp22 juta di iBox. Kini, pembeli dapat membawa pulang iPhone 13 di harga Rp14-16 jutaan saja.

Baca Juga : Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi dan Harga iPhone 14, Rilis September 2022!

Berikut daftar harga terbaru iPhone seri 13 per Agustus 2022:

iPhone 13

• 128GB : Rp 13.499.000

• 256GB : Rp 15.999.000

Baca Juga : Bocoran Performa Apple A16 Bionic dalam iPhone 14 Pro, Paling Kenceng?

• 512GB : Rp 19.499.000

iPhone 13 Pro

• 128GB : Rp 17.499.000

• 256GB : Rp 19.999.000

• 512GB : Rp 23.999.000

• 1TB : Rp 27.999.000

iPhone 13 Pro Max

• 128GB : Rp 18.999.000

• 256GB : Rp 21.999.000

• 512GB : Rp 22.999.000

iPhone 13 Mini

• 128GB : Rp 12.499.000

• 256GB : Rp 14.999.000

• 512GB : Rp 18.499.000

