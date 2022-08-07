iPhone 13 Turun Drastis, Ini Daftar Harga Terbarunya per Agustus 2022

Bisnis.com, SOLO - iPhone 13 disebut mengalami penurunan harga di tiap bulannya.
Meskipun harganya terbilang stabil dibanding merek yang lain, nyatanya harga iPhone 13 turun drastis.
Pada awal peluncuran, iPhone 13 dibanderol dengan harga Rp22 juta di iBox. Kini, pembeli dapat membawa pulang iPhone 13 di harga Rp14-16 jutaan saja.
Berikut daftar harga terbaru iPhone seri 13 per Agustus 2022:
iPhone 13
• 128GB : Rp 13.499.000
• 256GB : Rp 15.999.000
• 512GB : Rp 19.499.000
iPhone 13 Pro
• 128GB : Rp 17.499.000
• 256GB : Rp 19.999.000
• 512GB : Rp 23.999.000
• 1TB : Rp 27.999.000
iPhone 13 Pro Max
• 128GB : Rp 18.999.000
• 256GB : Rp 21.999.000
• 512GB : Rp 22.999.000
iPhone 13 Mini
• 128GB : Rp 12.499.000
• 256GB : Rp 14.999.000
• 512GB : Rp 18.499.000
