iPhone Turun Harga Jelang Ramadan, Ini Daftarnya

Berikut daftar harga iPhone 11, SE Generasi 3, 12, 13 dan 14 jelang ramadan di Ibox dan Digimap.
Khadijah Shahnaz Fitra
Khadijah Shahnaz Fitra - Bisnis.com 20 Maret 2023  |  11:48 WIB
iPhone Turun Harga Jelang Ramadan, Ini Daftarnya
iPhone 14 - Bloomberg
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Menjelang ramadhan, ponsel produksi Apple, iPhone mengalami turun harga. Mulai dari iPhone 11 sampai keluaran terbaru.

Berdasarkan harga dari distributor resmi Apple, Ibox dan Digimap, Senin (20/3/2023), saat ini varian iPhone termurah yang tersedia adalah iPhone 11 yakni mulai dari Rp6 jutaan.

Sementara itu, bagi yang berencana membeli produk teranyar yakni iPhone 14 series, bisa didapatkan dengan harga mulai dari Rp14 jutaan.

Baru - baru ini pun, Apple secara resmi membuka pre-order untuk iPhone 14 dan 14 Plus edisi spring color. Nantinya, 14 dan 14 Plus akan memiliki varian warna baru yakni kuning.

Perilisan ini dilakukan untuk mendongkrak penjualan yang lesu. Apple sendiri sebelumnya juga telah merilis edisi spring color untuk iPhone 12 dan 13. iPhone 12 memiliki warna baru ungu dan iPhone 13 punya green dan alpine green.

Sejak pertama kali rilis pada September 2022 lalu, iPhone 14 dan iPhone 14 Plus juga mengalami penurunan harga hingga 1 juta rupiah. Untuk edisi spring color sendiri kemungkinan memiliki harga yang sama dengan seri warna lain yang sudah ada.

Daftar Harga iPhone Maret 2023:

1. iPhone 11

  • iPhone 11 64 GB: Rp6.999.000
  • iPhone 11 128 GB: Rp8.999.000

2. iPhone SE Generasi 3

  • iPhone SE 3 64 GB: Rp7.299.000
  • iPhone SE 3 128 GB: Rp8.999.000
  • iPhone SE 3 256 GB: Rp10.499.000

3. iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 64 GB: Rp10.999.000
  • iPhone 12 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
  • iPhone 12 256 GB: Rp13.999.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB: Rp13.999.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp15.999.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp16.999.000
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp19.999.000

4. iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: Rp11.999.000
  • iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: Rp13.999.000
  • iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: Rp16.999.000
  • iPhone 13 128 GB: Rp12.999.000
  • iPhone 13 256 GB: Rp14.999.000
  • iPhone 13 512 GB: Rp17.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: Rp17.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: Rp23.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: Rp26.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp19.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp21.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp25.499.000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp28.999.000

5. iPhone 14

  • iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp14.999.000
  • iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp17.999.000
  • iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp21.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp16.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp19.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp23.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: Rp18.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB: Rp21.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB: Rp25.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB: Rp29.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp20.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp23.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp27.999.000
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp31.999.000

iphone iPhone 14 iPhone 13

iphone iPhone 14 iPhone 13
Editor : Rio Sandy Pradana
