Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Game of the Year 2024

Mia Chitra Dinisari
 Selasa, 19 November 2024 | 10:48 WIB
Pengguna bermain game di smartphone saat liburan natal dan tahun baru/dok. Telkomsel
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Game Awards mengumumkan nominasinya untuk Game of the Year 2024 melalui streaming langsung pada hari Senin.

Perlombaan GOTY tahun ini belum memiliki kandidat terdepan sejauh ini, menjadikan pengumuman ini sebagai salah satu kejutan terbesar dalam 10 tahun sejarah acara tersebut.

Dilansir dari Polygon, pada pengumuman itu, enam nominasi Game of the Year sudah masuk. Terdapat kejutan besar, seperti kebangkitan Black Myth Wukong dan penutupan Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Sisi baiknya, ada penampilan yang kuat untuk film indie, termasuk Balatro.

Putaran pemungutan suara berikutnya dimulai. Juri juga akan memilih nominasi untuk kategori seperti Game Seluler Terbaik, Game Indie Debut Terbaik, dan banyak lagi. Penggemar dapat memberikan suara mereka sendiri hingga 11 Desember.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominias Game of the Year 2024 

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey
Balatro
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade

Best Audio

Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50

Debut Indie Game

Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto 6
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Content Creator
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action

Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

Astro Bot
Princess Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
F1 24
EA Sports FC25
NBA 2K25
Topspin 2K25
WWE 2K24

Best VR/AR Game

ARizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33
AleksiB
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
Gen.G, League of Legends
Navi, Counterstrike
T1, League of Legends
Team Liquid, Dota 2
