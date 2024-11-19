Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Game of the Year 2024

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Game Awards mengumumkan nominasinya untuk Game of the Year 2024 melalui streaming langsung pada hari Senin.

Perlombaan GOTY tahun ini belum memiliki kandidat terdepan sejauh ini, menjadikan pengumuman ini sebagai salah satu kejutan terbesar dalam 10 tahun sejarah acara tersebut.

Dilansir dari Polygon, pada pengumuman itu, enam nominasi Game of the Year sudah masuk. Terdapat kejutan besar, seperti kebangkitan Black Myth Wukong dan penutupan Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Sisi baiknya, ada penampilan yang kuat untuk film indie, termasuk Balatro.

Putaran pemungutan suara berikutnya dimulai. Juri juga akan memilih nominasi untuk kategori seperti Game Seluler Terbaik, Game Indie Debut Terbaik, dan banyak lagi. Penggemar dapat memberikan suara mereka sendiri hingga 11 Desember.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominias Game of the Year 2024

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metapahor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Content Creator

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC25

NBA 2K25

Topspin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best VR/AR Game

ARizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

AleksiB

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends

Gen.G, League of Legends

Navi, Counterstrike

T1, League of Legends

Team Liquid, Dota 2

